Limited edition luxury tequila bottle adorned in 24K gold sells for $300

Limited edition luxury tequila bottle adorned in 24K gold

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- 24-karat magic in a bottle?

There's a new luxury tequila on the market that comes in a bottle adorned with 24-karat gold.

Clase Azul Gold is a blend that includes an 8-year-old extra Añejo aged in bourbon barrels.

Its decanter has 24 karat gold trim along with an agave medallion, also dipped in gold.

The price tag for the collectable bottle is $300.

It was previously released in 2020 as a limited edition, but will now be a part of the company's portfolio.
