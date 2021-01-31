Health & Fitness

New 23andMe tool predicts your risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19

By Holly Schueler
There may be a new way to help predict who might get very sick from COVID-19 and who might be asymptomatic.

The DNA-testing company "23andMe" has a new online tool that tries to predict how severe or how mild your symptoms will be if you get COVID-19. The company says its algorithm can also predict the likelihood that you'll end up in the hospital

SEE ALSO: People with this blood type were at less risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, study showed

The COVID-19 Severity Calculator is based on information from 10,000 people who tested positive and hundreds of whom were hospitalized. It also includes data from a survey of more than a million people who were asked about their ethnicity, lifestyle, underlying health conditions and their genetics.

The COVID-19 Security Calculator is free to use at 23andMe's website. You enter your age, sex, ancestry, weight, height, how often you exercise and if you have any pre-existing conditions. The online tool will then tell you the percentage of people like you who are likely to get really sick or be hospitalized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
E. Houston police chase ends in crash, suspect shoots at officers
Burglary suspect killed in crash during chase with security officer
Officer hurt when driver slams into HPD cruiser on SW Freeway
No Layups: Is Deshaun Watson gone?
Winds remain after front passes through SE Texas
Huge 5G utility boxes spring up in homeowners' front yards
Fort Bend to debut COVID-19 vaccine app
Show More
Houston's 'first daughter' Ashley Turner is engaged
Fort Bend ISD campuses make changes due to pandemic
People desperate for COVID-19 guides seek local journalists
Captain Tom hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight
Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
More TOP STORIES News