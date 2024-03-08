Houston film critic predicts Academy Award winners

Over the past few days, we've learned who the performers and presenters will on Sunday at the Academy Awards. Now, we are just waiting to find out who the winners are!

Over the past few days, we've learned who the performers and presenters will on Sunday at the Academy Awards. Now, we are just waiting to find out who the winners are!

Over the past few days, we've learned who the performers and presenters will on Sunday at the Academy Awards. Now, we are just waiting to find out who the winners are!

Over the past few days, we've learned who the performers and presenters will on Sunday at the Academy Awards. Now, we are just waiting to find out who the winners are!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Academy Awards are this Sunday night on ABC13.

Over the past few days, we've learned who the performers and presenters will be. Now, we are just waiting to find out who the winners are!

Critics Choice Association and Houston Film Critics Society Member Joe Friar talked with Eyewitness News about who he thinks has an edge headed into Hollywood's biggest night.

Here are his picks. Watch on Sunday to see if he's got them right!

Best Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Actress - Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon

Best Actor - Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Picture - Oppenheimer

ABC13 is your exclusive home for the Academy Awards all day Sunday. At noon there will be a countdown to the Oscars On the Red Carpet Special followed by World News at 3:30 and Eyewitness News at 4:00. Then, we're live on the Red Carpet at 4:30 before the show begins at 6:00.

The Oscars are followed by a new Abbott Elementary, Eyewitness News at 10, and then at 11 we are back out in LA for after the Oscars After Party.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.