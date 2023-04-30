Houston Texans conclude 2023 NFL Draft with 5 offensive players, 4 defensive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After three days and 259 picks, the 2023 NFL Draft is complete. The Houston Texans appear to be a much more complete football team.

"It's about the Houston Texans getting better as a team," General Manager Nick Caserio said Saturday after his team wrapped up its draft.

In all, the Texans make nine picks - five offensive players and four defensive players. In Saturday's fourth through seventh rounds, Houston added TCU defensive end Dylan Horton in the fourth round and Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o in the fifth. They wrapped up the draft by picking Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson and Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchins in the sixth round and Pittsburgh safety Brandon Hill in the seventh.

Thursday and Friday, the Texans drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Penn State center Juice Scruggs and Houston receiver Tank Dell.

"There's still a lot of work for us to do, but excited about the weekend, excited about adding some quality players to the team that we think can help us," Caserio added. "Now we have to go out there and actually play good football. That's going to come with time. This is about work. The process hasn't ended. Just because we've had two drafts, like the process hasn't ended. We're going to continue to move forward."

