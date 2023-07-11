Performances, attendees, special honorees announced for the 2023 ESPY Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The 2023 ESPY Awards is set to be a night to remember with a theater packed with star studded guests honoring the top athletes and sports performances of the previous year.

This year's show will have musical performances by Five-time Grammy Award Winning rapper Lil Wayne, five-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R, and The House of Vibe All-Stars, with awards presented by Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese, Sue Bird, Travis Kelce, Damar Hamlin and Quavo, to name a few.

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of late basketball coach Jim Valvano's V Foundation for Cancer Research, a charity he founded alongside ESPN at the first ESPYS in 1993. Over the course of the past three decades, ESPN has helped raise more than $195 million for the foundation.

One of the highly anticipated components of the awards ceremony is the disbursement of the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Awards, presented by ESPN.

This award recognizes 13 honorees that represent the legacy of tennis champion and social activist, Billie Jean King. Through sports-related causes, these 13 honorees have positively impacted their communities.