tropical weather

Here's what we know about a potential pre-season tropical development

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's what we know about a potential pre-season tropical development

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Could this be the eighth year in a row a named storm develops before the start of hurricane season?

On Friday, our partners at AccuWeather identified a potential development zone centered over the Caribbean that starts late next week on May 20 and runs until May 25.

For the past few days, our computer models have been suggesting development is possible near Central America from something known as the Central American Gyre. It's a broad circulation that often develops over Central America in May and June.

Within the broader circulation, smaller areas of low pressure can spin up and can lead to pre-season or early-season tropical developments.

For now, it's just a low chance that the Central American Gyre expected to form next week will lead to tropical development.

History shows that when the Central American Gyre spawns tropical depressions over the Caribbean, they almost always head north toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico or northeast toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Our ABC13 Weather Team will keep an eye on it for you just in case, but at this time we are not concerned about any local impacts. The first name on the 2022 Atlantic hurricane list is Alex.

Follow Travis Herzog on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustontropical weatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Windiest spring ever? Not quite, but here's why it's been so windy
Check your zip code for Harris County evacuation zones
No tropical development expected in the Gulf
TOP STORIES
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
12-year-old hit by stray bullet released from hospital
Indicted Harris County staffers, DA at odds over bond conditions
Chase suspect arrested after short foot pursuit in SW Houston field
Man admits to abusing 5-year-old girl causing her to go blind
President Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
Day one of their dream job: Texans rookies react to start of minicamp
Show More
18-year-old arrested in connection with Heights HS shooting
Photos of wanted murder suspect released in killing of A/C repairman
Skeletal remains found under floorboards by home remodelers, HPD says
Investigation underway Abbott's use of federal funds in border mission
TX county's schools forced to close amid search for convicted murderer
More TOP STORIES News