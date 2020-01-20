GALVESTON, Texas -- More than 170 Polar Plungers helped to raise money to support Special Olympics Texas by jumping into the Gulf of Mexico!
Officials say more than $17,000 was raised during the 9th annual Polar Plunge at Stewart Beach in Galveston, benefiting the year-round projects of Special Olympics of Texas.
PHOTOS: 2020 Polar Plunge in Galveston
Among the 'plungers' were representatives from the Galveston Police Department, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Galveston DA's office, as well as community and school groups.
The bowling club from Clear Brook High School capturing honors for best team costume, largest team and most money raised.
If you'd like to donate, visit Give.SpecialOlympics.org to make a difference and help empower these inspiring athletes.
Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More