special olympics

Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas

GALVESTON, Texas -- More than 170 Polar Plungers helped to raise money to support Special Olympics Texas by jumping into the Gulf of Mexico!

Officials say more than $17,000 was raised during the 9th annual Polar Plunge at Stewart Beach in Galveston, benefiting the year-round projects of Special Olympics of Texas.

PHOTOS: 2020 Polar Plunge in Galveston


Among the 'plungers' were representatives from the Galveston Police Department, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Galveston DA's office, as well as community and school groups.

The bowling club from Clear Brook High School capturing honors for best team costume, largest team and most money raised.

If you'd like to donate, visit Give.SpecialOlympics.org to make a difference and help empower these inspiring athletes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestoncharityspecial olympicsgood newsfundraiser
RELATED
Special Olympics Texas
PHOTOS: Freezin' for a Reason
PHOTOS: 2015 Polar Plunge in Galveston
PHOTOS: 2014 Polar Plunge in Galveston
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
Special Olympics athletes coming together after competitions canceled
Superintendent takes on a Special Olympic swimmer
Sugar Land Skeeters create bobblehead for fan favorite bat boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News