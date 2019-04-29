Police locate parents of 2-year-old found wandering alone in Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been reunited with his parents after police say he was found wandering alone in Clear Lake.Houston police say the 2-year-old was found at the 16000 block of El Camino Real, near an apartment complex.Officers said they responded to a welfare check call at around 1:40 p.m. When they arrived, the boy was found in the middle of the street without an adult.According to officials, the child's parents were located shortly after.