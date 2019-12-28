2 workers dead after incident at chemical plant in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two workers have died while cleaning a chemical tank in Pasadena, Harris County Sheriff deputies say.

Deputies responded to reports of a work incident at a chemical transportation plant on Underwood Road near West Fairmont Parkway around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies say both workers went into the back of an 18-wheeler tank and never came out.

Investigators believe the workers may have been overcome by some kind of fumes. An investigation is underway.
