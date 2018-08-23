MCTXSheriff is looking for theft suspects from a New Caney Beauty Store. If you know the identity of these females or anything about this crime please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/ILhpFo142E — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) August 23, 2018

Montgomery County deputies are looking for suspects who were allegedly caught on camera stealing cosmetics from an Ulta Beauty Store in New Caney.Authorities say the incident happened on Tuesday in the 21500 block of Marketplace Drive.Deputies said when they arrived to the scene, they learned that two women stole about $3,000 worth of products and left in a white Alfa Romeo car.Surveillance photos were just released of two women accused of swiping concealers, numerous eye shadow palates, foundations, eyeliners, highlighters and glitter shadow from the store.The suspects are believed to have targeted another Ulta Beauty in Harris County as well, authorities say.Anyone with information on these suspects are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.