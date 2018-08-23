THEFT

2 women wanted for allegedly stealing $3,000 worth of cosmetics from Ulta Beauty, deputies say

Two women are wanted for an alleged makeup heist at an Ulta Beauty store in Montgomery County.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Montgomery County deputies are looking for suspects who were allegedly caught on camera stealing cosmetics from an Ulta Beauty Store in New Caney.

Authorities say the incident happened on Tuesday in the 21500 block of Marketplace Drive.


Deputies said when they arrived to the scene, they learned that two women stole about $3,000 worth of products and left in a white Alfa Romeo car.

Surveillance photos were just released of two women accused of swiping concealers, numerous eye shadow palates, foundations, eyeliners, highlighters and glitter shadow from the store.

The suspects are believed to have targeted another Ulta Beauty in Harris County as well, authorities say.

Anyone with information on these suspects are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

