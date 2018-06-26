2 suspects arrested after police chase in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people surrendered after a police chase in north Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people have been taken into custody after leading police on a slow chase through north Houston Tuesday morning.

SkyEye was over the scene at the end of the chase where the suspects' vehicle went south on Main Street and pulled into an Exxon gas station along the North Freeway.

The driver and passenger put their arms up, got out on the ground and surrendered.

Police say that both of them were throwing drugs out the window around the North Loop and Irvington. During the chase, authorities also tell us the passenger called her mom.

The suspects will be charged with felony evading and drug charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News