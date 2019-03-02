19-year-old arrested in drunk driving crash that injured 2 pregnant women and 5 others

Crosby Eastgate Road major accident involving 3 vehicles.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a major crash that left multiple injured in Crosby.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which they say was caused by an intoxicated 19-year-old, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say the possible intoxicated driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV at 18000 Crosby Freeway.

Moments later, another truck struck the 19-year-old's Ford vehicle.

Investigators say two pregnant women, who were passengers in the Ford vehicle, were injured and transported to the hospital by Life Flight.



Five other people were also injured and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

