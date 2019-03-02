19-year-old arrested in drunk driving crash that injured 2 pregnant women and 5 others

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which they say was caused by an intoxicated 19-year-old, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Deputies say the possible intoxicated driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV at 18000 Crosby Freeway.
Moments later, another truck struck the 19-year-old's Ford vehicle.
Investigators say two pregnant women, who were passengers in the Ford vehicle, were injured and transported to the hospital by Life Flight.
Update Crosby Fwy crash: looks to be a 3-car major w 7 injured; 2 pregnant females were life-flighted, 5 others taken by ambulance. Some had serious injuries. One driver was possibly under the influence. Investigation is on-going. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 2, 2019
Five other people were also injured and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.
Follow Katherine Marchand on Twitter and Facebook.