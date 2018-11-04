One in jail and two on the run after officer-involved shooting in San Jacinto County

Deputies were responding to an aggravated robbery call when the gunfire exchange began.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The San Jacinto Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who fired at deputies during an aggravated robbery near Cleveland.

In a statement from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. at the Dollar General store on the 12100 block of FM 2025.

Deputies say they had arrived at the scene of an aggravated robbery in progress when they saw the suspects running out. During that time, deputies say the three armed black men pointed their weapons at them and began firing.

In the gunfire exchange, deputies struck at least one of the suspects and the other two fled into a heavily wooded area.

The injured suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He is now in jail.

According to deputies, the money taken from the store was recovered in the parking lot.

At this time, deputies say this is an active and ongoing investigation.
