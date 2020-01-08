2 Klein Forest High School students arrested for arson after fireworks blast on campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Klein ISD students have been arrested and charged with felony arson after setting off a firework inside Klein Forest High School.Four students were injured in the blast aftermath.Because the suspects are juveniles, their names will not be released.Authorities were called to the campus for a possible explosion around 1 p.m. Tuesday.Klein Forest officials told ABC13 fireworks exploded in the cafeteria during 5th period, which prompted an immediate evacuation of close to 4,000 people. Students were dismissed for the day. After-school activities were cancelled and bomb detection dogs swept the campus as a precaution."This is not a drill. We have a device activated inside the building with injuries," a dispatcher announced to emergency responders.No one was hospitalized. One male student was detained and later expelled, according to the Klein ISD. Investigators and students told ABC13 the fireworks were in a container inside his backpack. Authorities say it's possible more students were involved."It is a known fact that fireworks cannot be brought to a school," Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen told reporters.Classes resumed at Klein Forest High School Wednesday morning. Counselors and extra officers were also scheduled to be on hand, officials said.The district attorney's office said it was able to quickly identify the juvenile suspects, get confessions from them and file charges.The juveniles were charged with arson because they intentionally caused an explosion inside the school, the fire marshal's office said.