2 killed in separate overnight incidents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The bodies of two people were found overnight in what appear to be separate homicides, adding to the already staggering murder rate this year in the city.Near downtown, the body of a man was found in the back seat of a car on the US-59 exit ramp at Hamilton around 11:40 p.m. Friday. The car had multiple bullet holes, according to Houston police.Investigators said they believe other people were in the car at the time of the shooting, but had fled the scene by the time police arrived.In what appears to be a separate incident in southwest Houston, the body of a woman was found late Friday night along Skyline Drive near Greenridge. A man was walking down the street when he discovered the body, police said. The woman was believed to be between 19 and 25 years old and her body may have been dumped, according to investigators. Shell casings were found in the area, but it wasn't clear what led to her death.The two killings are part of a disturbing trend in the city, according to Houston police. Homicides are up by 45% year-to-date, Houston police chief Art Acevedo said on Friday.