2 HISD educators investigated for indecency with a child

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Houston Independent School District teachers are being investigated in sex crimes.

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston ISD counselor is one of two educators who are accused of indecency with a child.

Mario Juliangarza, who worked at Deady Middle School, is accused of touching a 12-year-old girl inappropriately. In fact, allegations against him date back to 2012, according to authorities.

Another teacher, Vinod Madathilkunju, who worked at Hartmann Middle School is also being charged for indecency with a child. He has since fled the country.

Juliangarza's attorney says the allegations against his client are false.

The Harris County District Attorney has accepted the charges.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedchild sex assaultsex crimecrime
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
WATCH LIVE: Dangerous and foggy road conditions
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
2 Chicago police officers killed by train during chase
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Show More
School police officer hits pedestrian then leaves: VIDEO
The 60: Stories you need to know
Inmate sends plans to blow up jail to wrong person
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Win a year supply of doughnuts Tuesday in Humble
More News