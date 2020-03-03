Men manage to escape truck before it in rolled into creek after crash

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are expected to be okay after they managed to escape from their car as it was going into a creek.

Houston police told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the victims were on Highway 225 when they swerved in order to avoid a minor accident. As they were swerving, they were hit by another driver who sent their Chevy off the road, rolling into Plum Creek.



A police sergeant said the driver and passenger managed to jump out moments before the Chevy rolled into the creek.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
water rescuecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan becomes victim when boys steal car
What to know about the severe weather risk this week
At least 9 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Coronavirus concerns: Staying healthy at the Rodeo
Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston
3 ways to avoid rodeo ticket scams
Men arrested in shooting that killed 2 during rush hour on I-10
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Penthouse from Urban Cowboy up for sale in Houston
Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
Family mourns son killed in wrong way crash
More TOP STORIES News