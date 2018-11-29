2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse in east Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot by officers and another man died from an apparent heart attack during the drug sting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are dead after a major drug sting involving Houston police, SWAT and the DEA at a warehouse in east Houston.

This happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at 77th Street and Harrisburg, where authorities said nine people, known to be violent and carry weapons, were expected to meet at the warehouse.

Authorities said eight of the suspects, all carrying guns, went into the warehouse in what they thought would be a drug deal.

After a couple of minutes, two of the suspects came out of the warehouse. One of them took off running and at that point, SWAT officers came out of a staging area and identified themselves. That's when police said one of the suspects opened fire.

"One of the SWAT officers immediately deployed defensive shots toward the suspect, striking the suspect. That suspect went down and the other suspect that fled before him jumped into a vehicle and took off," Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said.

Police said the suspect crashed the car, and ran into a rock quarry. He was eventually found by police dogs. When he was brought back to the scene, he started complaining about chest pains. Police said medics tried to revive the suspect but he died at the scene.

The suspect who was shot to death has not been identified.

There's no word yet on what charges the suspects will face.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugman killedofficer involved shootingdrug arrestshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
Tragic: Grizzly bear kills woman and 10-month-old baby in Canada
HPD investigates after teen shot and killed in NW Houston
Bride says she was groped by Sandals butler on wedding day
Woman pulls knife on man who complained about her loud fart
Accused priest's attorney surprised by church search
Suspects arrested in store robbery connected to multiple crimes
Show More
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Men beat woman unconscious outside bar and injure bystander
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News