2 cruise ship passengers out of Galveston killed in Belize crash

By
Two Carnival Cruise Line passengers were killed during an excursion in Belize, the company confirmed.

The cruise line said the guests were traveling on a 7-day voyage on the Carnival Vista, which left Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and is expected to return this Saturday, Nov. 30.

Carnival says the victims were among seven passengers involved in a van accident while on an independent tour in Belize on Wednesday.

Guests from at least one other cruise line were in the van.

Carnival released a statement to ABC13, saying in part, "Sadly, two guests have died and the five others remain hospitalized, with one guest already transported back to the U.S. for medical care. Our Carnival CareTeam and medical staff are supporting guests and their families. Carnival Vista is on a 7-day voyage that departed Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and is scheduled to return to Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 30. It is calling on Cozumel on Thursday, as planned. Please keep our guests and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No timeline for end to plant fire as evacuation in effect
95 slaves reinterred at Fort Bend ISD site where they were found
Student's tweet to save dad's Houston restaurant goes viral
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
Cloudy Thanksgiving, strong storms possible Saturday
TPC explosion victim tested after inhaling hot air
Show More
Galveston couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
ABC 13 Unsolved: Beloved dad murdered in his car 34 years ago
ABC13's Morning News
2 teens shot while sitting inside parked car in Baytown
More TOP STORIES News