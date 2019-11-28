Two Carnival Cruise Line passengers were killed during an excursion in Belize, the company confirmed.
The cruise line said the guests were traveling on a 7-day voyage on the Carnival Vista, which left Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and is expected to return this Saturday, Nov. 30.
Carnival says the victims were among seven passengers involved in a van accident while on an independent tour in Belize on Wednesday.
Guests from at least one other cruise line were in the van.
Carnival released a statement to ABC13, saying in part, "Sadly, two guests have died and the five others remain hospitalized, with one guest already transported back to the U.S. for medical care. Our Carnival CareTeam and medical staff are supporting guests and their families. Carnival Vista is on a 7-day voyage that departed Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and is scheduled to return to Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 30. It is calling on Cozumel on Thursday, as planned. Please keep our guests and their families in your thoughts and prayers."
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
2 cruise ship passengers out of Galveston killed in Belize crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More