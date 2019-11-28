2 cruise ship passengers out of Galveston killed in Belize crash

Two Carnival Cruise Line passengers were killed during an excursion in Belize, the company confirmed.The cruise line said the guests were traveling on a 7-day voyage on the Carnival Vista, which left Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and is expected to return this Saturday, Nov. 30.Carnival says the victims were among seven passengers involved in a van accident while on an independent tour in Belize on Wednesday.Guests from at least one other cruise line were in the van.Carnival released a statement to ABC13, saying in part,This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.