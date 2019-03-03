19-year-old charged in drunk driving crash that injured pregnant woman and 5 others

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has been charged in a drunk driving crash that injured a pregnant woman and five others.Jordon Paris faces three charges of intoxicated assault with a vehicle after the crash on Friday. His drivers license was also invalid at the time of the crash.Deputies say Paris failed to stop at a flashing red light and hit an SUV at 18000 Crosby Freeway.Moments later, another truck struck Paris' Ford vehicle.One of the injured victims has a broken neck, broken collar bone, broken right arm, and cut-in spleen. Another victim suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, broken ankle, ruptured spleen and damaged bladder.The pregnant woman has a concussion, laceration on her head that required staples, lacerations on left arm that required stitches and her fetus suffered a brain bruise.Paris is out on bond and listed to be in court on Monday.