19-year-old charged in drunk driving crash that injured pregnant woman and 5 others

EMBED <>More Videos

Jordon Paris has been charged in drunk driving crash that left one victim with broken neck and a fetus with a brain bruise.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has been charged in a drunk driving crash that injured a pregnant woman and five others.

Jordon Paris faces three charges of intoxicated assault with a vehicle after the crash on Friday. His drivers license was also invalid at the time of the crash.

Deputies say Paris failed to stop at a flashing red light and hit an SUV at 18000 Crosby Freeway.

Moments later, another truck struck Paris' Ford vehicle.

One of the injured victims has a broken neck, broken collar bone, broken right arm, and cut-in spleen. Another victim suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, broken ankle, ruptured spleen and damaged bladder.

The pregnant woman has a concussion, laceration on her head that required staples, lacerations on left arm that required stitches and her fetus suffered a brain bruise.

Paris is out on bond and listed to be in court on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstondrunk drivingaccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old killed in hit and run leaving quinceañera
HPD officer struck by possible intoxicated driver
Young teens arrested for armed carjacking in SE Houston
Houston Weather: Fog, falling temps, and scattered rain
Search for missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old enters 3rd day
Man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Teen hit by truck during alleged convenience store getaway
Show More
2 dead after being struck by car in New Orleans, police say
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Black activist says he took over neo-Nazi group to kill it
Michelle Obama makes 'Becoming' book tour stop in Houston
Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls
More TOP STORIES News