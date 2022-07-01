teen shot

15-year-old shot in the face during attempted robbery in west Harris County

15-year-old shot in the face during attempted robbery in W. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face in west Harris County during an attempted robbery.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station in the 15200 block of Westheimer near Highway 6 and found the teenager who had been shot.

Investigators learned the shooting happened at the West Oaks Landing apartment complex a couple blocks away.

The teenager is expected to survive.

Deputies said he was sitting in the passenger seat of his 16-year-old friend's car in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a group of suspects pulled up and fired shots during an attempted robbery.

Officials did not release a description of the suspects.
