15-year-old shot in the face during attempted robbery in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face in west Harris County during an attempted robbery.Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station in the 15200 block of Westheimer near Highway 6 and found the teenager who had been shot.Investigators learned the shooting happened at the West Oaks Landing apartment complex a couple blocks away.The teenager is expected to survive.Deputies said he was sitting in the passenger seat of his 16-year-old friend's car in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a group of suspects pulled up and fired shots during an attempted robbery.Officials did not release a description of the suspects.