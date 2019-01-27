SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting at Kimberly Glen Ln., involving a 15-year-old girl.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooter was the girl's boyfriend, 17-year-old Javon Martin.
Martin has been charged with criminal negligent homicide.
Update on Kimberly Glen: 17-yr old male & 15-yr old female, said to be dating. Male retrieves & discharges a firearm striking the female. Female is confirmed deceased. Motive is unknown. Multiple people were in the home at time of incident. Investigation is underway #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019
"Investigators determined that Martin was playing with a rifle, when he pointed the weapon and pulled the trigger. The weapon discharged striking the victim one time," said Gonzalez.
Family of the 15-year-old has identified her as Makaila Russell.
This comes less than a week after a 17-year-old girl was charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in west Harris County.
