Update on Kimberly Glen: 17-yr old male & 15-yr old female, said to be dating. Male retrieves & discharges a firearm striking the female. Female is confirmed deceased. Motive is unknown. Multiple people were in the home at time of incident. Investigation is underway #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest in the shooting that killed her boyfriend in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting at Kimberly Glen Ln., involving a 15-year-old girl.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooter was the girl's boyfriend, 17-year-old Javon Martin.Martin has been charged with criminal negligent homicide."Investigators determined that Martin was playing with a rifle, when he pointed the weapon and pulled the trigger. The weapon discharged striking the victim one time," said Gonzalez.Family of the 15-year-old has identified her as Makaila Russell.This comes less than a week after a 17-year-old girl was charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in west Harris County.