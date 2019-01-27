15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend in Spring, sheriff says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 15-year-old girl.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting at Kimberly Glen Ln., involving a 15-year-old girl.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooter was the girl's boyfriend, 17-year-old Javon Martin.

Martin has been charged with criminal negligent homicide.


"Investigators determined that Martin was playing with a rifle, when he pointed the weapon and pulled the trigger. The weapon discharged striking the victim one time," said Gonzalez.

Family of the 15-year-old has identified her as Makaila Russell.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty is on scene, providing minute-by-minute updates.


This comes less than a week after a 17-year-old girl was charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in west Harris County.

Teen charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend in west Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest in the shooting that killed her boyfriend in west Harris County.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen killedteen shotSpring
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
20 killed, 81 wounded in Philippines church bombing
Bexar Co. K-9 killed in standoff while taking down suspect
2 people shot at N. Houston club after a bathroom fight
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at warehouse
Bodycam shows firefighters rescue puppies from fire
Show More
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Woman shot multiple times at point-blank range dies: HCSO
Video shows men with guns threatening Chicago officers
Houston Astros star named video game cover athlete
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
More News