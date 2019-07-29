14-year-old dead, 1 detained after shooting in north Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting reportedly initiated from a disturbance between teens at the 200 block of Raymac Street, and ended at the 14100 block of Landfair Street.

According to the sheriff, the 14-year-old died and another teen was transported to the hospital after being shot in the hand.

A third teen, believed to be a possible suspect in the shooting, has been detained.



