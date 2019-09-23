14-year-old shot and killed over pair of shoes, family says

DENVER, Colorado -- An argument over a pair of Jordan sneakers escalated into a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead and his juvenile friend in custody, police and the victim's sister said.

Treaujalaune '"Trey" Lornes, a high school freshman, was killed on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Denver, police said.

Lornes' sister, Tyquajanna Lornes, says police informed her family that an argument over the shoes apparently prompted the killing.

"My brother got shot on the stairs in the house, and now they're saying that it's not over a gun, it was over a pair of shoes," said Tyquajanna.

She said her brother and his friends were at a car wash near their school when the argument began and continued at the home of one of the teens.

Tyquajanna said the juvenile suspect, who police arrested Friday morning, originally said it was someone else who fired the shot.

Tyquajanna said she talked to the other boy's mom before learning that he was the suspect.

"She told me, 'My son feels so bad. He cries every night and tells me that he sees Trey all over again every time he goes to sleep.' But to wake up this morning and know that you were the one that did that to him," Tyquajanna said.

According to KMGH, police aren't releasing the name of the suspect because he's a juvenile. They say he is being held for investigation of manslaughter, second-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, attempting to influence a public official and juvenile in possession of a handgun.

The Denver District Attorney will make the final decision on what charges are filed.
