U.S. Army Captain among 13 men accused of trying to meet with minors for sex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 1 deputies will hold a press conference to announce the arrest of more than one dozen men who attempted to meet with what they thought were underage juveniles.

Among the 13 men arrested was a U.S. Army captain and registered sex offender.

The investigation was led by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force, the Harris County Precinct One Constable's office and the Houston Police Department.

A press conference will be held at the Children's Assessment Center at 2 p.m.
