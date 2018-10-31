A Virginia girl and her dog will be buried together after they were both struck and killed by a car.Jennarae Goodbar, 12, ran after her hunting dog, Cash, along a busy road in Rockbridge County and both were struck and killed by a car.The sixth grader was described by her parents as a country girl who was always smiling and loved her parents, her friends, her dog and hunting.Her family says she and the dog will be buried together after a funeral service Saturday and they've asked hunters from the surrounding area to lead the procession to the cemetery for the burial.