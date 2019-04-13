12-year-old boy killed in crash after driver slammed into SUV in NW Harris County

A 12-year-old boy who was seriously injured after a Thursday night nasty crash on Highway 249 at Mills Road Friday has died.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says an investigation remains on-going in the fatal crash.



Deputies said the driver of a white car slammed into an SUV just before midnight.

The boy was riding with a woman in the SUV. Deputies said she had her emergency lights on, attempting to get to a safe spot on the road when a car hit her from behind.

The woman and a toddler in a car seat in the back were not injured.

The 12-year-old, who may not have been wearing a seatbelt in the front seat, needed CPR and was transported to a hospital.

ABC13 is working to find out what may have caused the crash and if the driver of the white car was impaired.
