12-year-old boy killed in crash after driver slammed into SUV in NW Harris County

Update on last night’s crash on 249: sad news. The 12-year-old child has passed away. May he Rest In Peace. Investigation remains on-going. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 13, 2019

A 12-year-old boy who was seriously injured after a Thursday night nasty crash on Highway 249 at Mills Road Friday has died.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says an investigation remains on-going in the fatal crash.Deputies said the driver of a white car slammed into an SUV just before midnight.The boy was riding with a woman in the SUV. Deputies said she had her emergency lights on, attempting to get to a safe spot on the road when a car hit her from behind.The woman and a toddler in a car seat in the back were not injured.The 12-year-old, who may not have been wearing a seatbelt in the front seat, needed CPR and was transported to a hospital.ABC13 is working to find out what may have caused the crash and if the driver of the white car was impaired.