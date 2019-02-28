12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The girls never made it on their school bus on Tuesday morning and haven't been seen since.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The families of Mary Tran Le and Tianny Granja are asking the public's help to find the girls.

They were last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Park.

The girls were on their way to the bus stop for their school bus, but never made it.

Mary is 13 years old and in the sixth grade at Owens Intermediate School. She is described as standing 4' 11'' tall and weighing 65 pounds. She has black hair with brown tips and brown eyes. Her family says she has an olive complexion and pierced ears. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and red sneakers.

Tianny is 12 years old and also in the sixth grade at Owens Intermediate School. She is described as standing 5' 3'' tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown curly hair with red tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and sneakers.

The girls' parents worry that they may be doing the 48 hour challenge, where kids have been staying off social media and hiding for 48 hours.

Both girls' cellphones are off.
