11-year-old girl who went missing in Spring neighborhood found safe

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- UDPATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reports Annaya Lewis has been found safe and returned home to her family.



PREVIOUS REPORT:

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Spring.

According to a tweet published Thursday afternoon, investigators are searching for Annaya Lewis in the Northgate Crossing area. She was last seen at 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cross Saddles Court.



Deputies are checking Old Town Spring and surrounding areas.



Lewis is being described as a 5-foot-3-inch Black girl with light skin. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a green stripe. Investigators said she was riding a BMX-style bike carrying either a pink backpack with sparkles and a unicorn or a brown leather football bag.

Authorities said the Harris County Missing Persons Unit has been contacted.

Anyone with information is urged to call local authorities.
