11-month-old shot 4 times, including once in the head: Police

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- An 11-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police said an 11-month-old was shot four times: once in the head, chest and twice in the backside while inside a vehicle.

Philadelphia police are providing conflicting information on if the baby is a boy or a girl.

The child's stepmother was in the area and heard shots fired, police said.

Police said the child's stepmother continued driving and made it a few blocks from the area of the shooting before she reportedly realized that her car and the baby had been shot.

Investigators are continuing to canvass the scene looking for evidence of a shooting. So far, they've said they haven't found any bullet casings.

WPVI reported that police say the car was shot at least five times.

The baby is listed in extremely critical condition.

Less than 24 hours later, a separate shooting occurred in the city killing a 2-year-old.

Police say a shooter opened fire on a residence from outside, hitting a 2-year-old girl in the back of the head. The child died at the scene.

The 24-year-old mother of the child was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. She's listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police say a 33-year-old man, who was a contractor inside the home, was also shot in the stomach. He is listed in critical condition at this time.

About five minutes prior to this shooting, police say there was a shooting nearby that they believe is connected due to ballistic evidence.

No arrests have been made in either case.
