10-year-old Houston boy missing for 8 months after running away from CPS custody

Ma'Lik Bates, 10, has been missing since June 21, 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old Houston boy who has been missing for nearly eight months after running away from CPS custody.

Ma'Lik Bates was last seen June 21, 2018 in the 6300 block of Rosemary Lane.

Officials say CPS is his legal guardian. They believe he might be with his mother, Latisha Bates.

Ma'Lik is about to turn 11 years old on Feb. 26.

He is three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. Ma'Lik has a dark brown complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have have seen Ma'Lik or know where he is, contact Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
