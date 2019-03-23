One-year-old boy dies after being mauled by two dogs: Police

FRESNO, California -- A one-year-old boy died Friday after being mauled by two dogs, according to the Fresno Police Department.According to police, the child got out of the house and was in the front yard when two stray Rottweilers attacked him around 11 a.m.The boy's grandmother tried to stop the mauling but was bitten by one of the dogs. The grandfather came out and was able to stop the attack.When police arrived, they started to perform CPR on the boy. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officers captured the dogs at a nearby home and they were taken to Central California SPCA.Police are currently looking for the owner or owners of the dogs.