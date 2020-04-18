1-year-old girl dies in north Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old child died after a major crash in north Houston late Friday, and the girl's father was arrested in connection with the incident.It happened in the 4700 block of Aldine Mail Route near the Eastex Freeway around 11 p.m.A Toyota Tacoma was eastbound when it hit a curb and overcorrected, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. That's when it slammed head-on into a Nissan Altima with the little girl inside, deputies said.The driver of the Altima, believed to be the child's father, ran from the scene but was later located. He was taken into custody.Deputies were seen performing a standard field sobriety test on someone at the scene of the crash, but it wasn't clear how that person was involved.The 1-year-old was not in a child safety seat and was only restrained by an adult shoulder and lap belt inside the Nissan, deputies said.