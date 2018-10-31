One person has died in a house fire on Mykawa near Orem in southeast Houston.The fire was initially reported as a warehouse fire, but actually involved a three-bedroom home.Houston firefighters had to get someone to unlock a large metal gate around the property and then break through burglar bars. Once they got into the building, they discovered the body of a man, approximately 60 to 65 years old, in a bedroom.The owner of the house told firefighters no one was supposed to be living there. Electricity was being run to the house from another location.No firefighters were injured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.