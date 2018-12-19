Units on scene of a shooting with two victims. 1 DOA. 1 critical. 3300 Breeze Bluff Way in Harvest Green. @chad_norvell media POC on scene. pic.twitter.com/q568TK3H16 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 19, 2018

Investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that killed one victim in Harvest Green community in Fort Bend County.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Breeze Bluff Way.One victim died at the scene, and the second person is reportedly in critical condition.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.