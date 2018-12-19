1 killed, 1 critically injured in double shooting in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that killed one victim in Harvest Green community in Fort Bend County.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Breeze Bluff Way.

One victim died at the scene, and the second person is reportedly in critical condition.


