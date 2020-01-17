Alpine Meadows avalanche: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Lake Tahoe, officials say

This map shows the area near Subway ski run, where the avalanche occurred at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Sgt. Powers near the scene with the latest on the avalanche at #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed fatality,2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to a hospital. SAR volunteers looking for more potential unaccounted victims. Ski resort still open, but area near Subway ski run closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

We will be closing Alpine Meadows Road at approximately 7:30am for avalanche control. We will update you when it has been reopened! — Squaw Alpine Mtn Ops (@squawalpineops) January 17, 2020

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

PCSO deputies & our Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) team has responded to #AlpineMeadows Ski Resort for avalanche near the Subway ski run. One fatality and one serious injury confirmed. #Avalance #cawx pic.twitter.com/4CwsqjjZOW — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. -- The Placer County Sheriff's Department says rescuers are responding to an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe. One man has been confirmed dead and another seriously injured.The injured skier sustained severe lower body injuries and was transported to the hospital, officials say.Witnesses to the incident saw no other individuals involved and no additional individuals have been reported missing, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows officials say. The search was declared complete at 11:45 a.m..The avalanche happened Friday morning in the area of Subway ski run, which is a known area for beginners.The ski resort is still open, but the Subway sky run area is closed.A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.