HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Frightened diners took cover on Saturday afternoon, after an apparent gang shooting occurred on Houston's south side.

The shooting occurred at 2:30 p.m. in between a Pappadeaux's and Pappasito's in the 2500 block of the 610 South Loop.

Diners duck during gang shooting at Pappadeaux and Pappasito's restaurants


According to authorities, men inside of a red Lincoln Navigator (possibly a 2007 or 2008 model) with chrome rims and a chrome strip on the side drove up and began firing outside of the restaurants.

Police say no one was shot, and the restaurant was not evacuated, but patrons at the restaurant took cover when the shooting occurred.

A few minutes later, a second related shooting happened near Cullen Boulevard and Ward Street while four men were in a gas station parking lot.

Police say the same vehicle rode by and opened fire on the men, killing one of them. Three of the men were wounded during the shooting.


Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department.

As of now, police are not sure of a motive, but they believe the shooting was gang-related. They are checking surveillance video at both locations.
