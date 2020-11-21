HPD patrol vehicle involved in deadly car crash

It happened at 7300 Ley Road around 3:35 p.m.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a fatal crash at 7300 Ley Rd involving an HPD patrol vehicle and a male motorist about 335 pm.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 21, 2020
Sadly, the motorist is deceased. 3 officers are being taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. #hounews
The crash involved a driver and an HPD patrol vehicle in which the three officers were inside of.
"Officers are conscious and breathing," said authorities. "They're just a little banged up."
The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities arrived and were still investigating the scene of the crash.