Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion

Deputies were called to a home on the 600 block of North Carolina Park in the River Plantation subdivision after someone reported a burglary. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating a deadly home invasion in Montgomery County where a woman was shot and killed.

Deputies were called to a home on the 600 block of North Carolina Park in the River Plantation subdivision after someone reported a burglary just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a 38-year-old woman was trying to break into a house through the back door.

The person inside the house warned her not to come in and fired a shot, hitting the woman in the abdomen. She was taken to Conroe Regional where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.

