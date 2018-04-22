CHILD DEATH

Police: Woman exposes 'left breast' during investigation into crash that killed 2-year old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after her 2-year-old nephew was killed in a vehicle crash in northwest Houston.

Authorities say Lakendra Nicholson appeared to be intoxicated during the time of the crash, and her nephew was not in a car seat.

Witnesses described seeing a speeding driver and hearing "terrible noises," before they realized a child was in the vehicle.

"All of a sudden I heard a big crash and I ran over to the street and saw this car had run in behind the lady's in the black car. The other lady hit another car. Immediately we tried to help the people who was in the car," witness Paul Johnson said.

A passenger in the vehicle told officers that Nicholson and the 2-year-old were on the way to McDonald's when they were hit from behind.

Investigators say they recovered white pills in a Crown Royal bag and a "smoked joint" from inside the wrecked vehicle.

When authorities made contact with Nicholson at Memorial Herman Hospital, they said her eyes were bloodshot red, her speech was slurred and she appeared disoriented.

Officers said Nicholson couldn't recall much leading up to the crash, but she did remember having two Bud Light margaritas before picking up her nephew.

Reports stated that Nicholson pulled out her left breast during the sobriety test, and refused to provide a blood sample.

Nicholson is being held on a $70,000 bond.
