EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3483788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bartender accused of serving 11 beers to a man who killed a girl in a prom night crash in 2016 has been arrested.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3309331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drunk driver who killed girl on her way home from prom gets 32 years in prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1338534" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A student from KIPP Academy has died in a crash in north Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1340192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is a growing memorial at the intersection where a teen was killed returning from prom with her date.

Two years after a deadly crash that killed a girl on her prom night, a bartender now finds herself behind bars on charges.Police arrested Natalia Ortiz on Wednesday evening. She is accused of overserving Edin Palacios before he caused a deadly crash in the early morning hours of May 14, 2016.According to investigators, Ortiz served Palacios 11 beers before he got behind the wheel.Court records show Palacios was stumbling and unable to walk, but Ortiz allegedly still served him.Prosecutors say after Ortiz overserved Palacios, he crashed into the car Jocelyn Valero was in, killing her and injuring her prom date.in April of this year. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison.Ortiz's arrest on Wednesday comes on the heels of an initiative announced by the Harris County District Attorney's Office last month.According to state law, if someone commits a deadly DWI and they were overserved, that server or bartender could also face charges.Ortiz is charged with a liquor violation. She's also charged in a separate case for forgery as she is accused of stealing another woman's social security number.