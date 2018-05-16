HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two years after a deadly crash that killed a girl on her prom night, a bartender now finds herself behind bars on charges.
Police arrested Natalia Ortiz on Wednesday evening. She is accused of overserving Edin Palacios before he caused a deadly crash in the early morning hours of May 14, 2016.
According to investigators, Ortiz served Palacios 11 beers before he got behind the wheel.
Court records show Palacios was stumbling and unable to walk, but Ortiz allegedly still served him.
Prosecutors say after Ortiz overserved Palacios, he crashed into the car Jocelyn Valero was in, killing her and injuring her prom date.
Palacios pleaded guilty to murder in April of this year. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Ortiz's arrest on Wednesday comes on the heels of an initiative announced by the Harris County District Attorney's Office last month.
According to state law, if someone commits a deadly DWI and they were overserved, that server or bartender could also face charges.
Ortiz is charged with a liquor violation. She's also charged in a separate case for forgery as she is accused of stealing another woman's social security number.
