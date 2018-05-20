  • LIVE VIDEO Inside the church service honoring Santa Fe shooting victims
WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Few showers/storms possible Today

EMBED </>More Videos

There is actually a good chance for a shower today. Here is your Sunday One Minute Weather. (KTRK)

More heat and humidity ahead next week.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Light showers and storms are nearing southeast Texas right now, more are possible this afternoon/evening. Highs Sunday afternoon will hit the low 90s again.

Extra moisture in the atmosphere could produce a few showers late Sunday afternoon and early evening, but many of us could still stay dry.

There could also be a few showers on Monday but the rest of the week is looking hot and humid.

A few showers are also possible next weekend. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and hot for Memorial Day Weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
ROYAL FORECAST: What the weather will be like for the Royal Wedding
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
What to know about different types of lava
Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott attends church service with victims of Santa Fe HS shooting
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
1 killed after truck slams into two vehicles in NE Harris County
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Exchange student from Pakistan among 10 killed in shooting
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
Santa Fe community feeling 'solemn and shock' after shooting
Show More
Houston police officer injured after patrol car struck from behind
22 injured after flash fire at plant near Pasadena
Houston police chief calls for action after fatal school shooting
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News