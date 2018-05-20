One Minute Weather: Few showers/storms possible Today

Light showers and storms are nearing southeast Texas right now, more are possible this afternoon/evening. Highs Sunday afternoon will hit the low 90s again.Extra moisture in the atmosphere could produce a few showers late Sunday afternoon and early evening, but many of us could still stay dry.There could also be a few showers on Monday but the rest of the week is looking hot and humid.A few showers are also possible next weekend. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and hot for Memorial Day Weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.