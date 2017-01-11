WEATHER

Near record highs around Houston on Thursday
There's rain in the forecast! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
High temperatures will hit the upper 70s again on Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says strong south winds will bring higher humidity along with the warmer air.

And that's the way it will be through the weekend.

There could be a few light rain showers early Sunday morning for the Chevron Houston Marathon. Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky. It'll be warm and muggy with temperatures starting in the mid 60s, warming into the low 70s by midday.

Strong storms are possible late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms will produce heavy rainfall. Tim says 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas.

