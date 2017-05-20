WEATHER

Heavy storms a threat through Monday evening

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast for the stormy weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered strong storms are possible mainly north of Houston early tonight. Hail and wind are the main threats with the storms. As a weak cool front moves in late tonight, additional storms will pop up. Those will last through Sunday morning. More scattered storms are expected late Sunday afternoon and one or two of those may become strong.

A more substantial disturbance will spark widespread storms Sunday night and Monday. Most areas will pick up 1-2" of rain but some places could receive 3-5". Even though we've been fairly dry lately, the rain could be heavy enough to cause some street flooding issues during the Monday morning rush hour.

The rain should come to an end late Tuesday into Wednesday.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

