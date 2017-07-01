Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway

A road rage incident caught on camera. It happened on the northbound feeder road of the Gulf Freeway and Broadway.The video shows a heated situation between the driver of what appears to be a big rig and a man driving a pickup.You see the two drivers exchanging a few words by the driver's side door of the big rig. Then the driver of the pickup walks back to his truck and gets a shovel.He then carries the shovel back to where the other driver is standing. After that, more words are exchanged. Immediately after, the driver of the big rig gets back inside and drives off.Fortunately, the situation didn't escalate any further.No word on what lead to this incident.