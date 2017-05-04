Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --A possible road rage incident between two women in Katy on Thursday quickly escalated into a street fight. Dramatic video captured fists flying after a traffic issue on Mason Road near Franz.
The woman who filmed the video told ABC13 the ladies got out of their cars and started throwing bottles at each other before it came down to blows.
Several people had to step in to stop the fight.
THURSDAY AT 10PM: Tracy Clemons is searching for answers on what started this brawl and the potential consequences the drivers involved could face.
RELATED: 10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
RELATED: Parking lot fight turns into demolition derby
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff