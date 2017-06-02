NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of viral road rage carjacking thinks it was a set-up

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman whose car was stolen as she was fighting with a woman at a stoplight said it was all a set-up.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman at the center of a viral video whose car was stolen as she was fighting with a woman at a stoplight said it was all a set-up and she fell for it.

Eyewitness News tracked down Stephanie Storey, who appears to have been the aggressor in a road rage incident in northeast Harris County Wednesday morning. After about 20 seconds of the fight, the shocking car theft was recorded on cell phone video and it has become popular on social media with commenters saying she deserved it.

RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston.



"I don't care what people think of me," said Storey, a nurse, and then she described what happened.

"I turned around and my car was gone. I was told by 9-1-1 and another officer who was there, that's what they do."

Storey told Eyewitness News in a phone interview the minutes before the video are the most important. She claimed the other driver tried cut her off and cause a crash three times in a nearby parking lot. When they got to the light at Little York Road and the Eastex Freeway, it was the other driver, she said, who got out first, even though all you see on the video was Storey reaching into the vehicle.

"For some reason, she got out and once she got out, that was it. I got out, too. Before I knew it, she went to swing at me and that was it," Storey described.

Distracted, Storey never saw what happened next. A man jumped into her idling car and took off. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether it was a scam. Storey did receive a citation for "assault by contact."

The woman in the other vehicle left the scene and returned 35 minutes later. She never responded to requests for comment and Storey believes she came back only because she knew she was being recorded.

"If someone tries to run you off the road and they get out of the car, then you keep going. Because that's their goal...is to get you out of your car so they can take take your car," Storey said, adding she did not regret having her car stolen because "it's just a car."

ORIGINAL REPORT: Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Driver shocked to see stranger running into fight to steal car.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrimecarjackingroad ragetheftviral videosocial mediabizarreHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tim Kaine: Trump is 'jealous of Obama accomplishments'
How should you react during an armed robbery?
The Woodlands man returns home from Dominican prison
Charges filed in fatal shooting of local Green Beret
More News
Top Stories
Charges filed in fatal shooting of local Green Beret
The Woodlands man returns home from Dominican prison
Kathy Griffin: Trump 'broke me' after Twitter snafu
How should you react during an armed robbery?
They're creating crazy sandcastles in Galveston!
Dodging scattered downpours this weekend
3 police officers wounded in Laredo shootout
Show More
Who can help you throw the best party in Houston
Woodlands student reports sexual assault near campus
Pranksters play drinking game in middle of Houston traffic
Harley recalls bikes; oil line can detach and cause crash
Student talent show ends with drag performance
More News
Top Video
How should you react during an armed robbery?
Charges filed in fatal shooting of local Green Beret
Bloomberg pledges $15 mil for climate research
Third Coast restaurant serving up refined dining
More Video