METRORail Green Line opens Wednesday morning

The final two stops of the METRORail Green Line between downtown and the Magnolia Park Transit Center in the East End will open this week.It's a convenient way into the heart of Houston."It does help me when I'm downtown - take the bus from my house and it leaves me right there," said Darla Faz, METRO rider.She says that her bus routes have changed over time and the arrival of rail has not been without growing pains."It has its good and it has its bad," believes Faz.The most stringent of those growing pains was the completion of these final two stops, delayed for years over the controversy over how to safely span Harrisburg, and still keep the neighborhood intact.It's a delay which is now officially over for the community."It's a beautiful bridge. They were very involved in designing it, and then to ultimately have it constructed. So come out and see what we've created and celebrate," said METRO's Jerome Gray.That community celebration will happen under the Harrisburg bridge, the afternoon of Sunday, January 22.The public will have access to free rides on the Green Line starting Wednesday morning, through January 22nd.