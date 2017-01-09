SUPER BOWL 51

METRO to offer extended Hours during Super Bowl

By
METRO is extending its rail hours starting the weekend before Super Bowl. The increased service will allow riders to access the fan events at Discovery Green and The George R Brown Convention Center.

Extended Rail Hours:

Saturday, January 28th: 4:00am* - 12:00am
Sunday, January 29th: 4:00am* - 11:00pm
Monday, January 30th: 4:00am* - 12:00am
Tuesday, January 31st: 4:00am* - 12:00am
Wednesday, February 1st: 4:00am* -12:00am

Thursday, February 2nd: 4:00am* - 1:00am
Friday, February 3rd: 4:00am* - 1:00am
Saturday, February 4th: 4:00am* - 1:00am
Sunday, February 5th: 4:00am* - 12:00am
*First train varies by each rail line, specifically

METRORail: $1.25 one way

METROBus: $1.25 one way
All Day Fare Rail/Bus: $3.00

Mobile Ticketing is also available using your smartphone.
Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowl 51trafficmetrobusHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUPER BOWL 51
How to get to Super Bowl LIVE
How to get to the Super Bowl
How to get around downtown during Super Bowl week
Forget parking - bike around downtown during Super Bowl week
More Super Bowl 51
SPORTS
Derrick Rose out vs. Pelicans; sources say guard unreachable
Clemson 14 Alabama 17 - 3rd Quarter
How to get to the Super Bowl
Jags bring back Tom Coughlin as VP, hire Doug Marrone as coach, extend GM Dave Caldwell
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen shot multiple times, killed in Spring
Deputy accused of crime involving bestiality
Clemson 14 Alabama 17 - 3rd Quarter
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
Man injured after confronting two with a gun
The cost of raising a child? More than $230K
Show More
Tips learned from the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Family members remember hunters found dead during trip
Houston Police officer attacked by police dog
Acres Homes residents are upset about illegal dumping
More bricks destroyed in historic Freedmen's Town
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos