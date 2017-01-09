METRO is extending its rail hours starting the weekend before Super Bowl. The increased service will allow riders to access the fan events at Discovery Green and The George R Brown Convention Center.
Extended Rail Hours:
Saturday, January 28th: 4:00am* - 12:00am
Sunday, January 29th: 4:00am* - 11:00pm
Monday, January 30th: 4:00am* - 12:00am
Tuesday, January 31st: 4:00am* - 12:00am
Wednesday, February 1st: 4:00am* -12:00am
Thursday, February 2nd: 4:00am* - 1:00am
Friday, February 3rd: 4:00am* - 1:00am
Saturday, February 4th: 4:00am* - 1:00am
Sunday, February 5th: 4:00am* - 12:00am
*First train varies by each rail line, specifically
METRORail: $1.25 one way
METROBus: $1.25 one way
All Day Fare Rail/Bus: $3.00
Mobile Ticketing is also available using your smartphone.
METRO to offer extended Hours during Super Bowl
SUPER BOWL 51
More Super Bowl 51
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories