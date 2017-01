METRO to offer extended Hours during Super Bowl

METRO is extending its rail hours starting the weekend before Super Bowl. The increased service will allow riders to access the fan events at Discovery Green and The George R Brown Convention Center. Extended Rail Hours:Saturday, January 28th: 4:00am* - 12:00amSunday, January 29th: 4:00am* - 11:00pmMonday, January 30th: 4:00am* - 12:00amTuesday, January 31st: 4:00am* - 12:00amWednesday, February 1st: 4:00am* -12:00amThursday, February 2nd: 4:00am* - 1:00amFriday, February 3rd: 4:00am* - 1:00amSaturday, February 4th: 4:00am* - 1:00amSunday, February 5th: 4:00am* - 12:00am*First train varies by each rail line, specificallyMETRORail: $1.25 one wayMETROBus: $1.25 one wayAll Day Fare Rail/Bus: $3.00