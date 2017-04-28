HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The NFL Draft is an accumulation of years of hard work, sacrifices and a moment that players will remember for the rest of their lives.
It's also an opportunity for family and friends to bask in the achievement. For the Texans first-round draft pick Deshaun Watson, a letter from his biggest supporter brought him to tears.
Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
His mother, Deann, was diagnosed with tongue cancer when Deshaun was in high school. Her diagnosis required doctors to surgically remove her tongue.
"I just do what a mother's supposed to do," Deann told ESPN. "That's love their children and support them in whatever they do."
Shortly after Deshaun's selection by the Texans, he was handed a note to read from his mother.
"Deshaun,
When you came into this world, you brought a love to my heart that I had never appreciated. I watched you play your first flag football game all the way to the last college game. To be here at the NFL Draft and see you walk across the stage is a dream come true. I'm so proud of the person and the man you became. Making it to the NFL is an accomplishment you made happen and come true. With that being said, so much joy to my heart. I wish you love, happiness and longtime success. As I look back, we were not supposed to be here. In the words of Drake, we made it.
Love,
Mom"
